Live
- Govindadamam new office-bearers takes charge
- Hyderabad: Spreading fragrance of innovation and success
- Fishers happy over hike in compensation during ban
- Know Your MLA: A people’s leader who loves to solve problems
- Special pujas mark Tholi Ekadasi festival
- Hyderabad: Man arrested for job fraud
- Harish accuses defected MLAs of betrayal
- Security forces, terrorists exchange fire in Doda
- Priti Patel may replace Sunak as Oppn Leader
- Indian dog squads to patrol at venues of Paris Olympics
Just In
Curbs could force firms to relocate: Nasscom
Highlights
Bengaluru: The National Association of Software and Service Companies (NASSCOM) on Wednesday expressed disappointment and concern over Karnataka's new...
Bengaluru: The National Association of Software and Service Companies (NASSCOM) on Wednesday expressed disappointment and concern over Karnataka's new bill mandating reservation for locals in private sector jobs.
The association noted that the tech sector contributes 25 per cent of the state's Gross Domestic Product, houses a quarter of the country's digital talent, over 11, 000 start-ups and 30 per cent of the total Global Capacity Centres. "Restrictions could force companies to relocate as local skilled talent becomes scarce," it cautioned.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS