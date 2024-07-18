  • Menu
Curbs could force firms to relocate: Nasscom

Bengaluru: The National Association of Software and Service Companies (NASSCOM) on Wednesday expressed disappointment and concern over Karnataka's new bill mandating reservation for locals in private sector jobs.

The association noted that the tech sector contributes 25 per cent of the state's Gross Domestic Product, houses a quarter of the country's digital talent, over 11, 000 start-ups and 30 per cent of the total Global Capacity Centres. "Restrictions could force companies to relocate as local skilled talent becomes scarce," it cautioned.

