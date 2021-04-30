Currency update: Indian Rupee against foreign currency for today on 30 April 2021

The Indian rupee on Friday against has dropped further against US Dollar taking it to Rs. 74.16800. There is drop in rupee value due to the certain conditions such as outbreak of coronavirus second wave and change in domestic equities. Meanwhile, there has been fluctuations against other foreign currencies where in the rupee has decreased to 89.86900 against the Euro. The value of India Rupee against other foreign currencies has been choppy in the recent past.



However, with the outbreak of coronavirus second wave, the Indian rupee has been seeing a fall. The currency exchange rates would vary dynamically.

Here is a daily list of currency exchange rates which will help investors and public in general to have a command over the subject. Currency exchange rate in India today for 29 April 2021, including USD , EUR, GBP, AED to SAR and more.

S.No World Currency Indian Rupee 1 1 USD 74.168 2 1 EUR 89.869 3 1 GBP ( British pound) 103.43 4 1 AED (UAE) 20.1912 5 1 SAR (Saudi Riyal) 19,76,320



