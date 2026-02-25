Sharwa’s rugged look from ‘Bhogi’ unveiled

Charming Star Sharwa is all set to deliver double the impact with his upcoming action drama Bhogi, following the blockbuster success of Nari Nari Naduma Murari. Directed by mass filmmaker Sampath Nandi, the film is set in a 1960s rural backdrop and promises a powerful, first-of-its-kind narrative packed with intensity and emotion.

The promotional campaign officially kicked off today with the release of the striking first-look poster, which instantly grabbed attention across social media. The poster presents Sharwa in a completely transformed avatar, showcasing a rugged, rustic appearance that reflects the film’s period setting. His skin appears darkened and weather-beaten, layered with soot and dirt, hinting at high-octane action and a life shaped by struggle and violence.

With burning eyes filled with fury, a thick untamed mane of hair, and a heavy, well-defined moustache, Sharwa’s look amplifies the raw masculinity of his character. He is seen holding a weapon, dressed in a dark checkered shirt and a simple black thread necklace, symbolising a protagonist deeply rooted in a rural environment. The intense visual language of the poster sets the tone for a revenge-driven narrative and has significantly raised expectations among fans and trade circles alike.

Adding to the excitement, the makers have officially confirmed that Bhogi will hit theatres on the auspicious occasion of Raksha Bandhan, August 28 this year, making it a major festive release.

The film is being produced by KK Radhamohan under the Sri Sathya Sai Arts banner and is currently under production in Hyderabad. With a compelling period backdrop, mass appeal, and Sharwa’s striking transformation, Bhogi is shaping up to be one of the most anticipated Telugu releases of the year.