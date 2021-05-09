Currency update today: Indian Rupee against foreign currency on 09 May 2021
Currency update today: The INR against the USD on Sunday is at Rs. 73.29600
The INR against the USD on Sunday is at Rs. 73.29600. The Indian rupee has been volatile since last one month due to the spike in the Coronavirus cases. While the dollar value is going up hoping that the economy would enhance amid the stringent measures taken to contain virus and the vaccination program being carried out in United States of America.
Meanwhile, there has been fluctuations of Indian rupee against other foreign currencies where in the INR has been at 89.15100 against the Euro. The value of India Rupee against the foreign currencies has been choppy in the recent past.
However, with the outbreak of coronavirus second wave, the Indian rupee has been seeing a fall. The currency exchange rates would vary dynamically.
Here is a daily list of currency exchange rates which will help investors and public in general to have a command over the subject. Currency exchange rate in India today for 09 May 2021, including USD , EUR, GBP, AED to SAR and more.
|S.No
|World Currency
|Indian Rupee
|1
|1 USD
|73.296
|2
|1 EUR
|89.151
|3
|1 GBP ( British pound)
|102.541
|4
|1 AED (UAE)
|19.9531
|5
|1 SAR (Saudi Riyal)
|19.5388
Check out the conversation table of US Dollar to Indian Rupee
|USD
|INR
|1 USD
|73.29600 INR
|5 USD
|366,53137 INR
|10 USD
|733.06274 INR
|50 USD
|3665.3137 INR
|100 USD
|7329.6000 INR
Check out the conversation table of Indian Rupee US Dollar
|INR
|USD
|1 INR
|0.013642 USD
|5 INR
|0.068214 USD
|10 INR
|0.136428 USD
|50 INR
|0.682110 USD
|100 INR
|1.364234 USD