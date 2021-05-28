Currency update today: Indian Rupee against foreign currency on 28 May 2021

The rupee is weakened by 16 paise to end at 72.61200 against the US dollar. The Dollar index have moved up above 90 levels. Meanwhile, the EURO also has weakened and closed at 88.46700.



The dollar value is going up, hoping that the economy would enhance amid the stringent measures taken to contain the virus and the vaccination program being carried out in the United States of America. Meanwhile, there have been fluctuations of the Indian rupee against other foreign currencies. Hence, the value of the Indian Rupee against foreign currency has been choppy in the recent past.



However, with the outbreak of coronavirus second wave, the Indian rupee has been weakened. Also, the currency exchange rates would vary dynamically. Here is the currency exchange rate in India today on 28 May 2021, including USD, EUR, GBP, AED to SAR and more.

S.No World Currency Indian Rupee 1 1 USD 72.612 2 1 EUR 88.467 3 1 GBP ( British pound) 102.013 4 1 AED (UAE) 19.7674 5 1 SAR (Saudi Riyal) 19.3535

Check out the conversation table of US Dollar to Indian Rupee

USD INR 1 USD 72.61 INR 5 USD 363.06 INR 10 USD 726.12 INR 50 USD 3630..73 INR 100 USD 7261.20 INR

Check out the conversation table of Indian Rupee US Dollar

INR USD 1 INR 0.01 USD 5 INR 0.07 USD 10 INR 0.14 USD 50 INR 0.69 USD 100 INR 1.38 USD



