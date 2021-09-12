Currency update today: Indian rupee against US Dollar on 12 September 2021

The Indian rupee against the United States dollar has ended at Rs. 73.513 with a hike. The exchange rate differs daily based on the various aspects globally and is updated frequently. The Indian rupee has seen a fall in the past week. Meanwhile, the rupee has ended at Rs. 86.82 against the EURO.



The economic performance, inflation, interest rate differentials, and capital flows, etc will affect the currency exchange. The Indian rupee on the other hand has been choppy against other foreign currencies. The Currency fluctuation is nothing but the floating exchange rates that is the rule of major economies. Also, the currency exchange rates would vary dynamically. Here are the currency exchange rates in India on 10 September 2021, including USD, EUR, GBP, AED to SAR, and more.

S.No World Currency Indian Rupee 1 1 USD Rs. 73.51 2 1 EUR Rs. 86.82 3 1 GBP ( British pound) Rs. 101.63 4 1 AED (UAE) Rs. 20.00 5 1 SAR (Saudi Riyal) Rs. 19.59

Check out the conversation table of US Dollar to Indian Rupee

USD INR 1 USD 73.51 INR 5 USD 367.55 INR 10 USD 735.10 INR 50 USD 3675.50 INR 100 USD 7351.00 INR

Check out the conversation table of Indian Rupee US Dollar

INR USD 1 INR 0.01 USD 5 INR 0.07 USD 10 INR 0.14 USD 50 INR 0.68 USD 100 INR 1.36 USD