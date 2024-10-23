Live
- YS Jagan visits kin of young girl died in an attack in Guntur district
- Economists hail India's robust GDP growth projections by global financial institutions
- UNRWA chief warns of surging death toll in Gaza, calls for immediate ceasefire
- What Happens When AI Controls Your Life? Watch Ananya Panday’s ‘CTRL’ to Find Out
- AP inks pact with Meta to boost digital public services
- CID carries out searches at liquor distilleries
- 5 die as private bus hits auto
- Diarrhoea outbreak: Vijayanand visits Gurla
- WhatsApp Introduces Contact Management on Web and Windows Apps
- Heavy rain forecast for north coastal AP on Oct 25
Just In
HM Amit Shah’s birthday: BJP activists organise food distribution
Highlights
BJP leaders in Tirupati celebrated Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s birthday with grandeur at the BJP office near Govindarajaswamy temple in Tirupati on Tuesday
Tirupati: BJP leaders in Tirupati celebrated Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s birthday with grandeur at the BJP office near Govindarajaswamy temple in Tirupati on Tuesday.
Senior BJP leader Gundala Gopinath Reddy led the event, cutting a cake and distributing sweets. Special prayers were held at Vinayaka Sagar’s Sankalpa Siddhi Vinayaka temple for Amit Shah’s health and success.
Leaders including Subrahmanyam Yadav, Kattamanchi Chandrababu Yadav and Mallarapu Ravi Prasad participated in the celebrations, which also included food distribution for the needy.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS