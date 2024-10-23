  • Menu
HM Amit Shah’s birthday: BJP activists organise food distribution

BJP leaders in Tirupati celebrated Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s birthday with grandeur at the BJP office near Govindarajaswamy temple in Tirupati on Tuesday

Tirupati: BJP leaders in Tirupati celebrated Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s birthday with grandeur at the BJP office near Govindarajaswamy temple in Tirupati on Tuesday.

Senior BJP leader Gundala Gopinath Reddy led the event, cutting a cake and distributing sweets. Special prayers were held at Vinayaka Sagar’s Sankalpa Siddhi Vinayaka temple for Amit Shah’s health and success.

Leaders including Subrahmanyam Yadav, Kattamanchi Chandrababu Yadav and Mallarapu Ravi Prasad participated in the celebrations, which also included food distribution for the needy.

