Police launch new bikes to improve traffic management

Tirupati: In an effort to improve traffic management both in Tirumala and Tirupati, the district police introduced 29 modernised motorcycles including 17 in Tirupati and 12 in Tirumala.

The modernised vehicles will have the facilities including GPS, flash light, public addressing system, breath analyser and other latest facilities. The mobile team consisting of 17 motorcycles in Tirupati will cover the seven traffic sectors.

SP L Subbarayudu speaking to The Hans India, said the mobile traffic management system focuses on people adhering to traffic rules and concentrates on those not following one way, jumping traffic signals, wrong parking and encroachment of pavements.

Senior officials will monitor the functioning of the modernised units through GPS which was linked to the command control centre in Tirupati.

The SP said mobile teams also help prevent drunk and drive as the vehicles carry breath analysers. This will also help in checking accidents due to drunk and drive. The mobile teams will focus on smooth flow of traffic and will swiftly act in solving traffic jams in case of any emergency.

Senior officials will contact the teams to direct them to immediately attend to the problems any like accidents and traffic jams.