Asst Prof Hari Krishna in MLC poll fray

Karimnagar: Assistant Professor Prasanna Hari Krishna said he decided to resign from job on October 28, ending his 19 years teaching career, to contest in the upcoming combined Karimnagar Adilabad Nizamabad Medak districts graduate MLC elections.

Speaking at the media at Karimnagar Press Clubs on Tuesday, he said he has been in the teaching profession as a junior college lecturer, degree college lecturer, assistant professor for the last 16 years. He said he has been associated with the unemployed community in two Telugu states for the last 18 years.

Hari Krishna said he played his part in the preparation of several thousand students in the form of coaching classes, counselling and guidance as a honourary adviser of Winners Publication as a competitive examination expert.

In this background, with the aim of providing better quality and higher standard education for the development of Telangana education society, he decided to enter the MLC poll fray, he said.

Krishna said he is aware of the problems of the unemployed in the competitive world and he will not only raise their problems but also show alternative ways to solve them on the platform of the Legislative Council.

He appealed to all the graduates of Telangana to walk with him and support for his victory in the elections to serve as a guide for the youth who want to enter politics in the future.