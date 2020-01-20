Cybersecurity Centre to incubate startups

Hyderabad: Cybersecurity Centre of Excellence, a joint initiative of DSCI and Telangana government, said it is inviting applications from companies and startups in cybersecurity & data privacy domain for its upcoming incubator and accelerator centre.

The first round of applications is closing soon and the programme will kick-start in February at the upcoming CCoE campus in Hyderabad.

Any individual or a team that has an idea or an existing solution in the field of cybersecurity and data privacy with the potential to become a scalable business model can apply.

The applications will be evaluated by an experienced team of senior members from industry and government from across the country.

"Startups are accepting the challenge of bringing newer ideas and scope in protecting enterprises from cyberattacks and protecting data.

We would like to incubate such start-ups with innovative ideas in solving cyber and data threats to the present-day enterprises and government establishments," said Dr Sriram Birudavolu, CEO, Cybersecurity Centre of Excellence, Hyderabad.

These organisations will have access to our ecosystem and access our partnership network with global cybersecurity establishments to develop cutting edge products for the worldwide requirement, he added.