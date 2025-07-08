Cyient chief unveils Vangoori’s memoir

HyderabadL Celebrating a legacy that spans over sixty years in engineering and manufacturing, Manohar Rao Vangoori, a pioneering entrepreneur and industry leader, has launched his much-anticipated memoir, “How I Built It—Six Decades of Manufacturing Wisdom and Innovations,” coinciding with his 85th birthday.

In the book, Vangoori draws from his life’s journey, which began in post-Independence India, through humble beginnings and numerous turning points, to the establishment of Jaisara Tooling Systems Pvt Ltd, an enterprise that became a trusted global name in high-precision aerospace tooling. His experience at HEC Ranchi and HAL in the 1960s laid the foundation for a career steeped in innovation, discipline, and a relentless pursuit of excellence.

What distinguishes this memoir is not just the story of entrepreneurial success, but the depth of personal reflection. From a challenging childhood and early exposure to the values of education and integrity, to the triumphs and trials of building a business in a nascent industrial economy, Vangoori paints a vivid picture of post-Independence India’s industrial awakening.

Over the decades, Vangoori collaborated with leading Indian and global aerospace and engineering firms, playing a significant role in advancing India’s capabilities in aerospace tooling, well ahead of the “Make in India” era.

But the heart of this book lies in his enduring passion for mentorship, his belief in lifelong learning, and his commitment to nurturing a culture of purpose-driven innovation.