Daily Forex Rates (12-07-2023)
Highlights
FOLLOWING ARE FOREIGN EXCHANGE RATES ON JULY-12-2023.
BUYING RATES
|CURRENCY
|Forex Card
|Cash
|US Dollar
|Rs. 83.11
|Rs. 85.58
|Euro
|Rs. 91.63
|Rs. 94.35
|UAE Dirham
|Rs. 22.62
|Rs. 23.30
|Thai Baht
|Rs. 2.40
|Rs. 2.55
|British Pound
|Rs. 107.53
|Rs. 110.73
|Australian Dollar
|Rs. 55.59
|Rs. 57.24
|Canadian Dollar
|Rs. 62.85
|Rs. 64.72
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|N/A
|N/A
|Swiss Franc
|Rs. 94.63
|Rs. 97.44
|Danish Krone
|N/A
|Rs. 12.90
|South African Rand
|Rs. 4.68
|Rs. 4.90
|Hong Kong Dollar
|Rs. 10.72
|Rs. 11.25
|Bahraini Dinar
|N/A
|N/A
|Japanese Yen
|Rs. 0.68
|Rs. 0.68
|Norwegian Krone
|N/A
|Rs. 8.75
|New Zealand Dollar
|Rs. 51.55
|Rs. 53.60
|Saudi Riyal
|Rs. 24.12
|Rs. 22.58
|Swedish Krona
|Rs. 7.87
|Rs. 8.18
|Singapore Dollar
|Rs. 62.11
|Rs. 63.95
|Malaysian Ringitt
|N/A
|Rs. 18.92
|Sri Lankan Rupee
|N/A
|N/A
|Omani Rial
|N/A
|N/A
|Chinese Yuan
|N/A
|Rs. 13.96
|Qatari Riyal
|N/A
|N/A
