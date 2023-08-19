Live
- CM Siddaramaiah released rs 50 lakh each to legislators for local area development
- Whole congress cabinet would be changed after two and half years : MLA
- Rahul Gandhi would inaugurate Gruhalakshmi Yojana in cultural city
- Desi entrepreneur's Journey towards Global Sustainable Electric Mobility
- Vizag Zoo receives lioness in animal exchange programme
- Hyderabad: One injured in an explosion at scrap godown in Musheerabad
- Protest against water release to Tamil Nadu gains momentum in Mandya
- BJP leader Jagat Prakash Nadda visits Himachal Pradesh on 20th August
- New research exposes the dark side of social media influencers
- District Collector Valluri Kranti starts "I Vote for Sure" Campaign by flagging off to 5K run
Daily Forex Rates (19-08-2023)
FOLLOWING ARE FOREIGN EXCHANGE RATES ON AUGUST-19-2023.
BUY RATE
|
CURRENCY
|
Forex Card
|
Cash
|
US Dollar
|
Rs. 83.93
|
Rs. 86.42
|
Euro
|
Rs. 91.24
|
Rs. 93.95
|
UAE Dirham
|
Rs. 22.85
|
Rs. 23.53
|
Thai Baht
|
Rs. 2.39
|
Rs. 2.53
|
British Pound
|
Rs. 106.84
|
Rs. 110.02
|
Australian Dollar
|
Rs. 53.72
|
Rs. 55.32
|
Canadian Dollar
|
Rs. 61.91
|
Rs. 63.75
|
Kuwaiti Dinar
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Swiss Franc
|
Rs. 95.10
|
Rs. 97.92
|
Danish Krone
|
N/A
|
Rs. 12.85
|
South African Rand
|
Rs. 4.59
|
Rs. 4.81
|
Hong Kong Dollar
|
Rs. 10.82
|
Rs. 11.35
|
Bahraini Dinar
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Japanese Yen
|
Rs. 0.66
|
Rs. 0.66
|
Norwegian Krone
|
N/A
|
Rs. 8.58
|
New Zealand Dollar
|
Rs. 49.69
|
Rs. 51.65
|
Saudi Riyal
|
Rs. 24.39
|
Rs. 22.84
|
Swedish Krona
|
Rs. 7.71
|
Rs. 8.02
|
Singapore Dollar
|
Rs. 61.80
|
Rs. 63.63
|
Malaysian Ringitt
|
N/A
|
Rs. 19.13
|
Sri Lankan Rupee
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Omani Rial
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Chinese Yuan
|
N/A
|
Rs. 13.92
|
Qatari Riyal
|
N/A
|
N/A
