- Telangana HC upholds single judge’s order cancelling Group-1 prelims
- S&P Global India recognised as one of India’s ‘Top 10 Workplaces for Women in 2023’
- UP to get one crore vaccine for lumpy skin disease
- There is no question of leaving a secular stance: HDD
- Google launches earthquake alert system in India for android smartphone users
- Mamata Banerjee, Abhishek Banerjee launch WhatsApp channel
- Delhi High Court quashes sexual harassment case, directs accused to contribute to girls shelter home
- Rahul shares video of interaction with porters, flags 'record unemployment', 'back-breaking' inflation
- Smart classes begin for prisoners in Meerut jail
- Chandrababu's SLP petition is likely to heard next week as SC judge refuses to hear
Daily Forex Rates (27-09-2023)
FOLLOWING ARE FOREIGN EXCHANGE RATES ON SEPTEMBER-27-2023.
BUYING RATES
|
CURRENCY
|
Forex Card
|
Cash
|
US Dollar
|
Rs. 84.06
|
Rs. 86.56
|
Euro
|
Rs. 88.83
|
Rs. 91.47
|
UAE Dirham
|
Rs. 22.88
|
Rs. 23.56
|
Thai Baht
|
Rs. 2.32
|
Rs. 2.46
|
British Pound
|
Rs. 102.13
|
Rs. 105.16
|
Australian Dollar
|
Rs. 53.64
|
Rs. 55.23
|
Canadian Dollar
|
Rs. 62.16
|
Rs. 64.01
|
Kuwaiti Dinar
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Swiss Franc
|
Rs. 91.74
|
Rs. 94.46
|
Danish Krone
|
N/A
|
Rs. 12.50
|
South African Rand
|
Rs. 4.59
|
Rs. 4.81
|
Hong Kong Dollar
|
Rs. 10.85
|
Rs. 11.38
|
Bahraini Dinar
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Japanese Yen
|
Rs. 0.64
|
Rs. 0.64
|
Norwegian Krone
|
N/A
|
Rs. 8.47
|
New Zealand Dollar
|
Rs. 49.91
|
Rs. 51.88
|
Saudi Riyal
|
Rs. 24.41
|
Rs. 22.86
|
Swedish Krona
|
Rs. 7.71
|
Rs. 8.01
|
Singapore Dollar
|
Rs. 61.37
|
Rs. 63.19
|
Malaysian Ringitt
|
N/A
|
Rs. 18.93
|
Sri Lankan Rupee
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Omani Rial
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Chinese Yuan
|
N/A
|
Rs. 13.89
|
Qatari Riyal
|
N/A
|
N/A