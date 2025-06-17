Dettol Fresh encourages Indians to stay ‘Always Ready’ with 12-Hour Freshness

Dettol, one of India’s most trusted hygiene brands, has elevated its personal care promise with the introduction of a 12-hour freshness~* across its much-loved Cologne Fresh~ and Lime Fresh* soap variants. This offering is designed to meet a growing consumer need — the confidence that comes from knowing you are protected and feeling fresh throughout the day.Body odour can strike unexpectedly — during a long commute, at work, or right before a big social interaction — causing people to feel conscious, hesitant, or even embarrassed. Dettol Fresh addresses this everyday discomfort by removing 99.9% of odour-causing germs^ and also making you feel fresh for 12-hours~*, so they can feel confident and ready to grab any opportunity.

With Dettol Cologne Fresh, users enjoy a bold, invigorating musky cologne fragrance that makes you fresh after shower, while Dettol Lime Fresh offers a zesty citrus scent that energizes and uplifts, so you can use it for your social moments and daily hustle. Dettol Fresh is a daily ally in helping users put their best foot forward — so they never miss out on opportunities due to a moment of self-doubt.

Kanika Kalra, Regional Marketing Director, Health, Reckitt – South Asia, said, “At Reckitt, we believe real confidence starts with feeling fresh & protected so you are ready for anything. With Dettol Cologne & Lime Fresh, we’re not just offering freshness — we are helping people feel confident. Whether you’re chasing dreams in boardrooms or on stage, 12-hour freshness*~ gives you the confidence to show up at your best. This marks an exciting benefit from Dettol as we expand our promise of protection into the freshness space — because when you feel fresh, you feel always ready.”

The campaign is headlined by two engaging ad films, conceptualized by McCann Worldgroup. Prasoon Joshi, Chief Creative Officer and CEO, McCann Worldgroup India said “Opportunities don’t wait - they can come anytime! And when they do, you’ve got to feel fresh, confident, and ready to grab them. That’s what this campaign is all about. With 12 hour-freshness~*, Dettol Lime Fresh and Cologne Fresh have your back, helping go-getters feel fresh and confident, and also protect from body odour^.”

In the Dettol Lime Fresh TVC, two young women preparing to pitch their startup idea at the airport encounter a potential investor — but only the one who feels fresh and ready with Dettol takes the leap. In the Cologne Fresh film, a pair of aspiring musicians at a nightclub get invited to perform — and again, it’s Dettol freshness that gives one the confidence to own the spotlight.