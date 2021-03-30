Top
DGCA asks all airport operators to enhance surveillance for COVID-19 protocols at airports

Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has asked for enhanced surveillance pertaining to COVID-19 protocols at the Airports. In an advisory issued today, the DGCA has said that during the surveillance of some airports, the compliance towards COVID-19 protocols was not found satisfactory.

It further asked all airport operators to ensure that the instructions on Covid-19 protocol from the standpoint of wearing face masks properly, covering nose and mouth, as well as maintaining social distance norms within the airport premises are followed scrupulously.

The flight regulator has also asked the airport operators to explore the possibility of taking punitive action, such as a levy of spot fines after consultation with the local police authorities. It said the punitive action may serve as a deterrent for violation of Covid-19 protocols within the Airport premises.

