Live
- Massive fire breaks out in Delhi factory
- T20 World Cup: Pakistan's biggest chink is always going to be fielding, says Hayden
- French President Macron calls for ceasefire in Gaza
- 4 tourists from Punjab killed in J&K road accident
- Muslim mob attacks Christian man over alleged blasphemy, sets house on fire in Pak's Sargodha
- German minister says 'work to do' on frozen Russian assets for Kiev
- 1 in 8 women at risk of developing thyroid disorder in their lifetime: Experts
- Surfing Federation of India launches 5th edition of Indian Open of Surfing
- Ghazipur rally: PM Modi slams INDI Alliance for betrayal, says Cong regimes kept the region in ruins
- South African Justice Department plans talks with Indian officials post Gupta brothers' arrest
Just In
Divi's Labs Q4 net profit jumps over 67 pc, declares dividend of Rs 30 per share
Pharma major Divi’s Laboratories Ltd on Saturday reported a 67.6 per cent jump in its consolidated net profit to Rs 538 crore for the Jan-March quarter of 203-24 compared to the corresponding figure of Rs 321 crore in the same period last year.
Mumbai: Pharma major Divi’s Laboratories Ltd on Saturday reported a 67.6 per cent jump in its consolidated net profit to Rs 538 crore for the Jan-March quarter of 203-24 compared to the corresponding figure of Rs 321 crore in the same period last year.
Revenue for the quarter grew 18 per cent to Rs 2,303 crore from Rs 1,951 crore in the same period a year ago.
The company’s board has recommended a final dividend of Rs 30 per equity share of face value of Rs 2 each for the financial year ended on March 31, 2024 subject to the approval of members at the firm’s annual general meeting.
EBITDA (Earnings Before Interest, Tax, Depreciation and Amortisation) increased to Rs 731 crore from Rs 473 crore in the same period a year ago.
Divi’s Laboratories is a pharmaceutical and Biotechnology company engaged in the business of generic API, custom synthesis and nutraceuticals.
The company is named after its promoter Dr Murli K. Divi. It markets therapeutic drugs for segments like Cardiovascular, Anti-Inflammatory, anti-cancer and Central nervous system ailments.