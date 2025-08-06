Samsung widens One UI 8 beta access in India with next week’s update rollout

Samsung has expanded the reach it offers its One UI8 beta program in India. This means that more more Galaxy owners from the country are able to try the new software prior to the stable version that will be released in the coming weeks. The beta version, which is made up of Android 16, was first revealed in May along with Galaxy S25. Galaxy S25 lineup, but beginning next week, it will be rolled out to a wider range of smartphones which includes the last calendar year's Galaxy S24 lineup and Galaxy Z Flip 6 and Galaxy Z Fold 6. This will give many Samsung enthusiasts in India you will get the beta will give them access to a variety of new features and upgrades without waiting for the stable version.

The full list of phones that will get the One beta version of UI 8 this week includes Samsung's Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24 Plus, Galaxy S24 Ultra, Galaxy Z Flip 6 along with the Galaxy Z Fold 6. Samsung has also announced that additional gadgets will join the beta program in September.

The Galaxy S23 FE as well as Galaxy S24 FE have not been included during any announcements. This could be an issue for owners who own the Fan Edition phones. In actuality both devices are likely to be receiving the reliable One UI 8 update in time and this is, in the end, the most important thing to happen.

To get the One UI 8 beta update, all you need to do is open the Samsung Members app on your eligible Galaxy device, sign in with your Samsung account, and review One UI 8 beta registration banner. Once you register for the programme, you’ll then be able to download the beta from the Software update section in Settings.