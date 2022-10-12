Dr Reddy's Hyderabad plant gets WEF recognition

Hyderabad: City-based pharmaceutical company,Dr Reddy's Laboratories on Tuesday said World Economic Forum has recognised its largest manufacturing facility in Bachupally, Hyderabad as part of its Global Lighthouse Network.

Here, Lighthouses are factories leading the way in Fourth Industrial Revolution (Industry 4.0 or 4IR) technologies that drive impact in productivity, workforce engagement, sustainability, and supply chain resilience.

Two years ago Dr Reddy's initiated a Project titled 'OpsNext' under which the pharma company deployed six of the eight Industry 4.0 technologies, over 40 business impact linked use cases and invested in people capabilities.

"The successful inclusion of our 25-year-old site in Hyderabad as a 'Digital Lighthouse' factory is a milestone in our journey to improve productivity. We have seen significant financial and operational impact. We are in the process of scaling and replicating this to the rest of our manufacturing network," Sanjay Sharma, Global Head of Manufacturing, Dr. Reddy's said.

The drugmaker has seen 43 per cent manufacturing cost improvement, 30 per cent reduction in production lead time, 41 per cent energy consumption reduction, and significant dip in quality deviations.