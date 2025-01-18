Dr Reddy’s opens soil testing centre to enhance agri yield

Hyderabad: Dr Reddy’s Laboratories and the Dr Reddy’s Foundation have jointly inaugurated the Soil Testing Resource Centre in city, aimed at promoting sustainable agricultural practices and boosting productivity.

The centre, sprawling across 14,750 sq. ft., will offer affordable, fast, and accurate soil testing services to farmers, agronomists, agricultural researchers, and institutions. It is designed to address the critical gap in soil health analysis in India, where only 5-20 per cent of cultivable land currently undergoes soil testing.

The new facility comes equipped with state-of-the-art instruments capable of analysing over 18 soil parameters, including primary, macro, and micronutrients, heavy metals, and organic matter content.

These advanced technologies, such as the Thermo Gallery Plus Discrete Analyser and the ICP-OES 5800, enable precise chemical, biological, and physical testing of soil. With a capacity to process up to 200,000 soil samples annually, the center is set to provide crop-specific, cost-effective recommendations that can boost yields by 20-30 per cent, benefiting farmers and enhancing environmental sustainability.