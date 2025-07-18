Dubai, Bali top picks for Indians in Jan-June

New Delhi: Dubai, Bali and Bangkok topped the overseas travel preferences of Indians booking through the OYO app between January and June this year, with 65 per cent Year-on-Year growth in bookings for travel destinations offering easier visa processes, the IPO-bound travel tech unicorn said on Thursday.

According to the ‘OYO Travelopedia 2025’, which is based on its responses on 20,000 bookings made via the app, Dubai topped the list with three times year-on-year growth in bookings made by Indian families, whereas Bali witnessed a rise in bookings by couples and honeymooners.

The average travel duration for bookings made via the OYO app was 5-7 days for Southeast Asia and 3-5 days for the Middle East, while long-haul destinations in Europe and the US see stays of 10-15 days. “The report highlights 65 per cent YoY growth in visa-easy destination bookings by Indian travellers in H1 2025, underscoring a shift in preferences driven by relaxed visa policies, enhanced air connectivity, and a growing appetite for premium experiences.

Some of the most popular destinations on this list include Dubai, Bali, and Bangkok, among others,” OYO stated. The travel tech platform has a network of 50 premium hotels in these countries, including 23 in Southeast Asia and 27 in the Middle East, mostly under the SUNDAY and Palette brand names. OYO stated that it plans to further expand its premium offerings in emerging global hotspots, with a focus on aspirational properties and personalised guest experiences.