Earning prospects set to drive capital mkt

New Delhi: The stage is set for an earnings-led recovery in India’s equity markets, market watchers said as Samvat-2082 began on October 21. Structural reforms, the implementation of GST 2.0, income tax relief, and a supportive policy stance as factors contributing to growth and easing liquidity conditions, said market analysts.

Amisha Vora, chairperson and managing director, PL Capital, said that “the coming year offers investors an opportunity to participate in India’s next leg of compounding, driven by revival in corporate earnings and broad-based economic expansion.”

“As we usher in Samvat 2082, optimism is gradually returning to Indian markets. The year gone by tested investor patience, with India lagging global peers despite strong domestic fundamentals,” Vora said.

Samvat-2082 took off on Tuesday, and a symbolic Muhurat session was conducted to mark the start of the Vikram Samvat year in the Hindu calendar. India’s GDP is expected to grow by approximately 6.8 per cent in FY26-- among the fastest globally, underscoring the country’s resilient growth narrative, Vora added.

Valuations are reasonable, earnings downgrades have largely bottomed out, and domestic inflows continue to demonstrate remarkable strength even as foreign investors remain cautious, she mentioned.

This creates a favourable setup for Indian equities to outperform in the new Samvat, Vora forecasted.