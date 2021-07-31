Eight Core Industries output grew 8.9% YoY in June: Commerce Ministry

The combined output of eight core sectors grew by 8.9 per cent in June 2021, compared to the same period of last year. Core sector output had risen by 16.3 per cent in May 2021 and a massive rise of 60.9 per cent in April 2021.

The data released by the Office of Economic Adviser, Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade said production increased in seven of the eight core sectors in June 2021 over the corresponding period of the last year and they were Coal, Natural Gas, Refinery Products, Fertilizers, Steel, Cement and Electricity industries and the crude oil is a sector that has declined.

Index of Eight Core Industries (ICI) measures the combined and individual performance of production in selected eight core industries viz. Coal, Crude Oil, Natural Gas, Refinery Products, Fertilizers, Steel, Cement and Electricity. The Eight Core Industries comprise 40.27 per cent of the weight of items included in the Index of Industrial Production (IIP).

India's infrastructure output, which comprises eight sectors including coal, crude oil and electricity and accounts for nearly 40% of industrial output, rose by 25.3 per cent on year in the first quarter of the fiscal year beginning in April, the data showed.

The summary of the Index of Eight Core Industries is given below:

Coal: Coal production (weight: 10.33 per cent) increased by 7.4 per cent in June 2021 over June 2020. Its cumulative index increased by 8.0 per cent from April to June 2021-22 over the corresponding period of the previous year.

Crude Oil: Crude Oil production (weight: 8.98 per cent) declined by 1.8 per cent in June 2021 over June 2020. Its cumulative index declined by 3.4 per cent from April to June 2021-22 over the corresponding period of the previous year.

Natural Gas: Natural Gas production (weight: 6.88 per cent) increased by 20.6 per cent in June, 2021over June 2020. Its cumulative index increased by 21.8 per cent from April to June 2021-22 over the corresponding period of the previous year.

Petroleum Refinery Products–Petroleum Refinery production (weight: 28.04 per cent) increased by 2.4 per cent in June 2021 over June 2020. Its cumulative index increased by 15.4 per cent from April to June 2021-22 over the corresponding period of the previous year.

Fertilizers: Fertilizer's production (weight: 2.63 per cent) increased by 2.0 per cent in June 2021 over June 2020. Its cumulative index decreased by 1.7 per cent from April to June 2021-22 over the corresponding period of the previous year.

Steel –Steel production (weight: 17.92 per cent) increased by 25.0 per cent in June 2021 over June 2020. Its cumulative index increased by 86.0 per cent from April to June 2021-22 over the corresponding period of the previous year.

Cement: Cement production (weight: 5.37 per cent) increased by 4.3 per cent in June 2021 over June 2020. Its cumulative index increased by 52.9 per cent from April to June 2021-22 over the corresponding period of the previous year.

Electricity: Electricity generation (weight: 19.85 per cent) increased by 7.2 per cent in June 2021 over June 2020. Its cumulative index increased by 16.4 per cent from April to June 2021-22 over the corresponding period of the previous year.

The core sector data is released about two weeks before the IIP figures, pertaining to overall industrial output are put out. IIP figures for May will be announced on August 12, 2021.