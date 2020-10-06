Emission norms for tractors to be applicable from October 2021

Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) has said that emission norms for tractors will be applicable from October next year and for the Construction Equipment Vehicles, the norms will be applicable from April 1, 2021.

The Ministry in a tweet today said, "MoRTH has notified amendment to CMVR 1989, deferring the applicability date for implementing the next stage of emission norms for tractors (TREM Stage-IV) to 1st Oct next year."

MoRTH has notified amendment to CMVR 1989, deferring the applicability date for implementing the next stage of emission norms for tractors (TREM Stage-IV) to 1st Oct next year. Read more: https://t.co/Z6oYkkhuC5 pic.twitter.com/5ssKmFiHog — MORTHINDIA (@MORTHIndia) October 5, 2020



The Ministry has notified amendment to Central Motor Vehicle Rules 1989 through GSR 598(E) dated September 30, 2020, deferring the applicability date for implementing the next stage of emission norms for tractors (TREM Stage-IV) from October 2020 to October 1, 2021.



The Ministry had received the request in this regard from the Ministry of Agriculture, Tractor Manufacturers and agriculture associations. For the Construction Equipment Vehicles, the applicability of the next phase of emission norms is proposed to be applicable from April 1, 2021, providing a deferment of six months.

The amendment also attempts to avoid confusion between the emission norms of other Motor vehicles which has BS as norms and those for agricultural machinery, construction equipment vehicles and such other equipment. The amendment includes:

1. Separate the emission norms for Agricultural machinery (agricultural tractors, power tillers and combined harvesters) and Construction Equipment Vehicles

2. Change in the nomenclature of emission norms from Bharat Stage (CEV/TREM)–IV and Bharat Stage (CEV/TREM) –V to

3. TREM Stage-IV and TREM Stage-V for Agricultural Tractors and other equipment.

4. CEV Stage – IV and CEV Stage-V for the Construction Equipment Vehicles.

The draft rules to amend these Rules were published vide notification number G.S.R 491(E), dated August 5, 2020.