Live
- Telangana CM A. Revanth Reddy Addresses MIM’s Demand for Survey Report, Cites Data Privacy Constraints
- Understanding Pension Schemes and How to Choose the Right One
- Telangana Assembly Passes Resolution Urging Central Government to Adopt State’s Household Survey
- Union Budget Leaves Telangana Metro Projects in Limbo, But Hopes Remain High for Second Phase of Hyderabad Metro Rail
- Telangana Government Approves SC Sub-Categorization Recommendations, Rejects Creamy Layer Proposal
- Encalm Hospitality Unveils Encalm Privé at Hyderabad’s Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, Continuing Its Premium Legacy from New Delhi
- Samsung’s flagship store at BKC sets a record with over 700 early deliveries of the new Galaxy S25 Series smartphones
- Ujjivan Small Finance Bank submits application for Universal Banking Licence
- Padamshree Awardee at TEDx Talks, Woxsen University
- Fanta Puts Cravings Front and Center with Kartik Aaryan’s Spark in ‘Fanta Mangta’
Just In
Encalm Hospitality Unveils Encalm Privé at Hyderabad’s Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, Continuing Its Premium Legacy from New Delhi
Encalm Hospitality, a leader in premium airport hospitality, has talm Privé at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) in Shamshabad.
Encalm Hospitality, a leader in premium airport hospitality, has talm Privé at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) in Shamshabad. Strategically located on the Mezzanine level of the International Departures terminal, the premium lounge offers travelers a seamless and premium environment to relax, recharge, and refresh before embarking on their journeys. Spanning around 885 square meters, the lounge offers a wealth oaken airport experiences to new heights with the launch of its exclusive airside lounge Encf amenities tailored to meet the needs of the modern traveler, all available 24/7.
Guests can enjoy a range of world-class facilities in the airside lounge, including spacious seating areas, high-speed Wi-Fi, and a variety of dining options to cater to every travellers need. Culinary offerings take center stage, with an array of gourmet food options ranging from international cuisines to local delicacies, ensuring something for every palate. Live cooking stations allow guests to enjoy freshly prepared meals tailored to their tastes, while the Grab n Go counter offers quick bites for travelers with tight schedules. A full-service bar enhances the experience, offering a wide selection of premium spirits and expertly crafted cocktails.
Crafted for both convenience and comfort, the lounge features shower facilities, perfect for revitalizing between long-haul flights, as well as a serene spa where guests can relax and rejuvenate with a variety of soothing treatments.
At Encalm Hospitality, our objective is to create exceptional travel spaces that cater to the evolving needs of today’s travelers,” said Vikas Sharma, Chief Executive Officer of Encalm Hospitality Pvt. Ltd. “The launch of the Encalm Privé at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Hyderabad marks a significant milestone in our journey to provide personalized, efficient, and luxurious experiences for every traveler. The lounge is thoughtfully designed to simplify and elevate the travel experience, offering a seamless blend of comfort and convenience. By maintaining a constant focus on enhancement, we have designed our services to meet global standards while seamlessly integrating local insights. Our team’s unwavering commitment to excellence drives us to continually raise the bar in hospitality. As we expand, we aspire to set new benchmarks in the industry, enhancing the travel experience for passengers around the world.”