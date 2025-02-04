Encalm Hospitality Unveils Encalm Privé at Hyderabad’s Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, Continuing Its Premium Legacy from New Delhi

Encalm Hospitality, a leader in premium airport hospitality, has t alm Privé at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) in Shamshabad. Strategically located on the Mezzanine level of the International Departures terminal, the premium lounge offers travelers a seamless and premium environment to relax, recharge, and refresh before embarking on their journeys. Spanning around 885 square meters, the lounge offers a wealth oaken airport experiences to new heights with the launch of its exclusive airside lounge Encf amenities tailored to meet the needs of the modern traveler, all available 24/7.

Guests can enjoy a range of world-class facilities in the airside lounge, including spacious seating areas, high-speed Wi-Fi, and a variety of dining options to cater to every travellers need. Culinary offerings take center stage, with an array of gourmet food options ranging from international cuisines to local delicacies, ensuring something for every palate. Live cooking stations allow guests to enjoy freshly prepared meals tailored to their tastes, while the Grab n Go counter offers quick bites for travelers with tight schedules. A full-service bar enhances the experience, offering a wide selection of premium spirits and expertly crafted cocktails.

Crafted for both convenience and comfort, the lounge features shower facilities, perfect for revitalizing between long-haul flights, as well as a serene spa where guests can relax and rejuvenate with a variety of soothing treatments.

At Encalm Hospitality, our objective is to create exceptional travel spaces that cater to the evolving needs of today’s travelers,” said Vikas Sharma, Chief Executive Officer of Encalm Hospitality Pvt. Ltd. “The launch of the Encalm Privé at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Hyderabad marks a significant milestone in our journey to provide personalized, efficient, and luxurious experiences for every traveler. The lounge is thoughtfully designed to simplify and elevate the travel experience, offering a seamless blend of comfort and convenience. By maintaining a constant focus on enhancement, we have designed our services to meet global standards while seamlessly integrating local insights. Our team’s unwavering commitment to excellence drives us to continually raise the bar in hospitality. As we expand, we aspire to set new benchmarks in the industry, enhancing the travel experience for passengers around the world.”