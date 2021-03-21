EPFO adds 13.36 lakh net subscribers in January 2021

Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has added 13.36 lakh net subscribers in January 2021. Provisional payroll data of EPFO published by the Ministry of Labour & Employment has highlighted a growing trend of subscriber base with the addition of 13.36 lakh net subscribers during January this year.



Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, EPFO added around 62.49 lakh subscribers during the current financial year. The data reflects a growth of 24 per cent for January 2021 over December 2020. A year-on-year comparison of payroll data indicates an increase of 27.79 per cent in net subscribers' as compared to the corresponding period last year, indicating a return to the pre-Covid levels of subscriber growth for EPFO.

The growing trend in EPFO payroll numbers and the accelerated expansion of the subscription base may partly be attributed to recent e-initiatives taken by EPFO for seamless and uninterrupted service delivery in addition to the policy support for the formalization of the economy through ABRY, PMGKY and PMRPY schemes of Government of India, amid COVID -19 pandemic. Of the 13.36 lakh net subscribers added during January 2021, around 8.20 lakh new members will receive the benefit of EPFO's social security schemes for the first time.

Around 5.16 lakh net subscribers excited and then rejoined EPFO indicating switching of jobs by the subscribers within the establishments covered by EPFO and subscribers choosing to retain membership by transferring funds rather than opting for final settlement. Members are now availing the facility of hassle-free auto-transfer of PF holdings from the old PF account to the new PF account on change of job, which facilitates continuity of their membership with EPFO.

Net payroll addition data reflects that the number of members exiting EPFO has been declining continuously after the peaking in June 2020, during the current financial year. This trend indicates that the adverse impact of COVID- 19 on members' exit from EPFO has gradually dissipated.

Age-wise analysis indicates that during January 2021, the age-bracket of 22-25 has registered substantial growth in subscriber base with around 3.48 lakh net enrollments. This age-group may be considered as freshers in the job market. This is followed by an age-bracket of 29-35 with around 2.69 lakh net enrollments, which can be seen as experienced workers who changed jobs for career growth and opted to be with EPFO.

Pan India comparison shows that states of Maharashtra, Haryana, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka are in forefront of net payroll addition by adding 34.24 lakh net subscribers out of 62.49 lakh cumulative net subscribers added during the current financial year, across all the age-groups.

The gender-wise analysis shows that 2.61 lakh net female subscribers were added in January 2021 showing an increase of approximately 30 per cent over the previous month of December 2020.