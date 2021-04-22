Equity indices in red; banking, auto stocks fall

Mumbai: The key Indian equity indices declined on Thursday morning with selling pressure on banking and auto stocks.

Around 10.20 a.m., Sensex was trading at 47,478.71, lower by 227.09 points or 0.48 per cent from the previous close of 47,705.80.

It opened at 47,501.71 and has touched an intra-day high of 47,565.03 and a low of 47,204.50 points.

The Nifty50 on the National Stock Exchange was trading at 14,241.75, lower by 54.65 points or 0.38 per cent.

The top gainers on the Sensex were Tata Steel, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries and ONGC, while the major losers were IndusInd Bank, Hindustan Unilever and Asian Paints.