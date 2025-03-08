Ex Oyo CXO Kavikrut takes the helm of T-Hub

Hyderabad: T-Hub, the city-based startup incubator set up by the Telangana government, has announced the appointment of Kavikrut as its Chief Executive Officer (CEO), effective from March 10, 2025. Under his leadership, T-Hub aims to grow the startup ecosystem by enabling founders and their ventures to scale, achieve profitability, and maximise their impact, with a key focus on strengthening Hyderabad’s position as a startup hub.

Speaking on his appointment, Kavikrut said: “Telangana’s commitment to startups has been truly inspiring to me, and I am honoured to have the opportunity to build upon the pioneering work that T-Hub has been doing for the past decade. I am excited by the potential of Hyderabad, the city I hail from, as it steadily grows into a hub for startups building products and services from India for the world.”

Kavikrut was most recently the Chief Growth Officer at Oyo, where he played a pivotal role in expanding the company’s footprint across over 100 cities in India, launching new ventures, and leading as well as scaling multiple business functions. He also spearheaded Oyo’s international expansion into Japan in partnership with Yahoo! Japan and SoftBank Japan in 2018. His expertise will be critical in strengthening T-Hub’s role as a leading enabler of startup growth and market expansion, an official release mentioned. Jayesh Ranjan, Special Chief Secretary for Information Technology, Government of Telangana, said: “Kavikrut’s passion for startups, global experience, and hands-on operational skills make him the ideal leader for T-Hub.”