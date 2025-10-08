Exports rise 5.19% to $346.10 b in Apr-Aug

New Delhi: India’s total exports of goods and services have increased by 5.19 per cent to $346.10 billion in April-August 2025 from $329.03 billion in the same period of the previous year, despite the uncertainties in global markets triggered by the US tariff hikes, according to an official statement issued on Tuesday. While goods constituted 53.09 per cent of total exports, services accounted for a 46.91 per cent share during April-August this year.

According to World Bank Data, the world’s export basket is growing at 2.5 per cent, whereas India’s export is growing at 7.1 per cent (2024) outpacing global growth, and indicating the progress of the country on the international front.

The share of exports in India’s GDP has increased from 19.8 per cent in 2015 to 21.2 per cent in 2024, which also indicates the growing relevance of exports in the Indian economy India’s trade performance continued its trend of growth in the first five months of FY 2025–26, too, the statement observed.

Acknowledging this growth trajectory, the government has also set a target of $1 trillion of exports in the current financial year 2025-26 out of which 34.61 per cent has already been achieved in the first five months, according to the statement.

India’s merchandise exports are on an upward trajectory in 2025 with a growth of 2.31 per cent in April-August 2025 to $183.74 billion as compared to $179.60 billion during the same period of the previous year.