Father of Akash missile to guide Brightcom’s defence initiatives

Hyderabad: Brightcom Group Limited announced on Monday that Dr Prahlada Ramarao, Padma Shri awardee (2015) and renowned defence scientist widely hailed as the Father of the Akash Missile, will serve as Advisor to the company’s Chairman & Managing Director, M Suresh Kumar Reddy, in the area of Defence. Dr Ramarao said: “I am pleased to advise Suresh and Brightcom Group at a time when the Defence sector is on the cusp of rapid technological transformation. Brightcom’s strengths in data, digital infrastructure, and advanced technologies can be harnessed to support national security objectives. I look forward to guiding the Group in advancing innovative solutions that will strengthen India’s Defence capabilities.” Welcoming him, Brightcom Chairman & MD, Suresh Kumar Reddy, said: “It is a profound honour to have Dr Prahlad as an advisor. His unparalleled contributions to defence programmes and his stature as one of the nation’s most distinguished scientists bring immense credibility, vision, and wisdom. His mentorship will be invaluable as we chart our course forward.”

With this association, Brightcom Group strengthens its strategic focus on defence technologies, positioning itself to play a meaningful role in advancing national security. Dr Ramarao’s career spans several decades of leadership and innovation in India’s Defence and aerospace programmes. A former distinguished scientist and Chief Controller (R&D) at DRDO, he played a pivotal role in the Integrated Guided Missile Development Program (IGMDP) and was instrumental in major projects including Akash, BrahMos, Prithvi, Agni, and Nag missiles.