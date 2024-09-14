FICCI Ladies Organisation (FLO) INDIA ASEAN women’s Business Forum Program

Eminent members of FICCI Ladies Organisation (FLO) , the apex of business women in the country held a bilateral business meet with the distinguished women leaders from the Philippine Women’s Economic Network (PhilWEN) and both sides called for further strengthening existing economic relations and foster new business opportunities, and elevate women’s leadership across borders.





The India Philippine Business programme has been organised under the auspices of the India ASEAN Women’s Business Forum (IAWBF). PHilWEN represents women’s participation in diverse areas including startups, SMEs, leadership roles, or those championing marginalized communities in the Philippines. The India-ASEAN Women Business Forum (IAWBF) was launched by the late Smt. Sushma Swaraj, the then Minister of External Affairs, in July, 2017, in New Delhi. The PHiLWEN delegation is led by Maria Cristina Cunepcion.





As part of their itinerary, the delegation visited Hyderabad andtoured the FICCI FLO Industrial Park in Hyderabad, which holds the distinction of being the first 100 percent women-owned industrial park. The park showcases FLO's commitment to fostering women's entrepreneurship and creating a supportive ecosystem for women-led businesses in India.



“During their visit to Hyderabad, the delegates engaged with the Telangana government officials. A key highlight of the visit was their meeting with Mr. Jayesh Ranjan, the Special Chief Secretary of Information Technology, Electronics & Communications (ITE&C), and Industries & Commerce, Government of Telangana. The engagement took place at the Telangana State Secretariat, where discussions focused on strengthening collaboration in women-led enterprises and exploring opportunities in industrial and technological sectors. This interaction underscores FICCI FLO's commitment to fostering international partnerships and promoting women's entrepreneurship” said Joyshree Das Verma, National President, FICCI Ladies Organisation (FLO).

During the delegation visit FLO and Phiwen signed an MoU to strengthen cooperation between FLO and PhilWEN in promoting women’s economic empowerment and facilitating networking opportunities between women entrepreneurs of India and the Philippines. To foster collaboration on initiatives that support the development and growth of women-owned businesses. Exchange knowledge, resources, and best practices to enhance entrepreneurial skills and capacities. And promote ⁠trade and Investment: Promote opportunities for trade and investment between women-led businesses in India and the Philippines.

"Both FLO and PHilWEN shall take concrete steps to foster friendship and understanding between the business women of India and ASEAN to promote cooperation in trade, investment, services and women economic empowerment between both the countries. As leading business organizations in India and ASEAN region, FLO and PHilWEN are both committed to promote trade and investment between India and ASEAN Countries.” Said Vinita Bhimbhet, Chair India for IAWBF and Past president FLO.

