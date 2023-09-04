Live
- UK PM Rishi Sunak defends actions over school closures
- Bharat Jodo Yatra's first anniversary: Congress to hold 'padyatras' in 722 districts on Sep 7
- Two labourers killed, three injured in blast at factory in Gujarat
- 62 taluks under drought in Karnataka
- Neeti Mohan’s mantra for work-life balance: Wherever you are, be there 100 per cent
- My family is a victim of political harassment: Mamata
- One Nation-One Election is a weapon by BJP due to afraid of defeat says Harish Rao
- Excitedly waiting for ‘SIIMA’: Rana Daggubati at SIIMA 2023 Grand Press Meet
- Deciml collaborates with Fingeekid to decode financial lingo
- Rashmika Mandanna shocks her assistant
Following are foreign exchange rates on September- 04-2023
BUYING RATES CURRENCY Forex Card Cash US Dollar Rs. 83.52 Rs. 86.00 Euro Rs. 90.18 Rs....
|BUYING RATES
|CURRENCY
|Forex Card
|Cash
|US Dollar
|Rs. 83.52
|Rs. 86.00
|Euro
|Rs. 90.18
|Rs. 92.86
|UAE Dirham
|Rs. 22.73
|Rs. 23.41
|Thai Baht
|Rs. 2.39
|Rs. 2.54
|British Pound
|Rs. 105.50
|Rs. 108.63
|Australian Dollar
|Rs. 53.97
|Rs. 55.58
|Canadian Dollar
|Rs. 61.41
|Rs. 63.23
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|N/A
|N/A
|Swiss Franc
|Rs. 94.47
|Rs. 97.27
|Danish Krone
|N/A
|Rs. 12.70
|South African Rand
|Rs. 4.61
|Rs. 4.82
|Hong Kong Dollar
|Rs. 10.77
|Rs. 11.29
|Bahraini Dinar
|N/A
|N/A
|Japanese Yen
|Rs. 0.65
|Rs. 0.65
|Norwegian Krone
|N/A
|Rs. 8.54
|New Zealand Dollar
|Rs. 49.64
|Rs. 51.61
|Saudi Riyal
|Rs. 24.26
|Rs. 22.72
|Swedish Krona
|Rs. 7.66
|Rs. 7.96
|Singapore Dollar
|Rs. 61.67
|Rs. 63.51
|Malaysian Ringitt
|N/A
|Rs. 19.03
|Sri Lankan Rupee
|N/A
|N/A
|Omani Rial
|N/A
|N/A
|Chinese Yuan
|N/A
|Rs. 13.87
|Qatari Riyal
|N/A
|N/A
|E.O.M.
