Forbes India's Richest People list: Mukesh Ambani remains wealthiest for 13th consecutive year; find Top 10 names in the list

Forbes has released the 2020 list of the top 100 richest people in India. In its story Forbes has said half of India's top 100 richest have seen gains, rising a collective 14 per cent to $ 517.5 billion even as the benchmark BSE Sensex remained flat from a year ago.





Rank Name Wealth Origin of Wealth 1 Mukesh Ambani (63) $88.7 Billion Diversified 2 Gautam Adani (58) $25.2 Billion Commodities and infrastructure 3 Shiv Nadar (75) $20.4 Billion Software services 4 Radhakishan Damani (65) $15.4 Billion Retail & Investments 5 Hinduja Brothers $12.8 Billion Diversified 6 Cyrus Poonawalla (79) $11.5 Billion Vaccines 7 Pallonji Mistry (91) $ 11.4 Billion Construction 8 Uday Kotak (61) $11.3 Billion Banking 9 Godrej Family $11 Billion Consumer goods and Real Estate 10 Lakshmi Mittal (70) $ 10.3 Billion Steel

It says that their wealth increased despite India, has been hit-hard by COVID-19, with more than 6 million cases – the world's second-highest count – and also reported a 24 per cent plunge in economic growth for the quarter ended June 30, 2020. Here is the list of the top 10 people of the year:

The Forbes in its report says, more than half of that increase can be ascribed to Mukesh Ambani, stood at number 1 position for the 13th year, who added $37.3 billion to his fortune—a rise of 73 per cent—to a net worth of $88.7 billion.