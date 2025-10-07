Live
Why the Jaffar Express is posing a major challenge for Pakistan’s leadership
After an explosion, Tuesday, engineers of the Pakistan Jaffar Express, which runs between Quetta and Peshawar in Pakistan were derailled. Seven people are injured. Baloch Republican Guards, a Baloch rebel group, has claimed responsibility.
In a statement, officers said that an explosion on the track caused four bogies to ail. The explosion passed in Somarwah near Sultan Kot in the Shikarpur District of Sindh Province.
The Baloch Republican Guards, a Baloch rebel organization, claimed responsibility for the blast minutes after it occurred Pakistan railway crisis. According to a statement by the group, the explosion was carried out by a remote-controlled device at a time when members of the Pakistan army chief Asim Munir were aboard Pakistan train problems. The BRG claimed that several Pakistani soldiers were killed or injured in the attack and that the blast derailed six coaches.
Route Increasingly Targeted
The Jaffar Express is a target of militant groups in recent months because it's often used by Pakistani security forces to travel between Quetta, Punjab and other cities. In response, militants from the Baloch Liberation Army and Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan have carried out several attacks against the train.
The BLA has been fighting a low intensity insurgency for almost 20 years in Balochistan. Over the years, the group has mainly used guerrilla warfare techniques.
Baloch Insurgency Escalating
Since early 2025, the Baloch insurgency also increased in intensity and scale. On March 11, a group Baloch Liberation Army-Jeeyand militants (BLA-J), hijacked the Jaffar Express.
Balochistan has witnessed a significant increase Jaffar Express issues of both frequency and sophistication over the past three years. A number of insurgent factions have sprung up, from small cells of militants who only launch infrequent ambushes on railway safety Pakistan forces to large organizations that are capable of carrying out daily strikes as well as full-blown offensives on government troops.