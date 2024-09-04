Fortune 500 company Eaton to invest in T.N., establish R&D centre

Intelligent power management company Eaton today announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Government of Tamil Nadu. This agreement marks a significant step in Eaton's expansion plans for its Crouse-Hinds and B-Line business, reinforcing the company's commitment to driving innovation and growth in India through its sustainable solutions.

At the signing ceremony, representatives from Eaton included Matt Hockman, Global President, Crouse-Hinds, B-Line, Oil and Gas, Eaton, Simon Mathieson, VP / GM – EMEAI, Crouse-Hinds, B-Line, Oil and Gas, Eaton, Marine Drive, Country Head, India, Eaton, Philipose Jacob, Country Director for Crouse-Hinds, B-Line, Oil and Gas India, Eaton, Herman Bennis, HR Director for Crouse-Hinds, B-Line, Oil and Gas India, Eaton. The Government of Tamil Nadu delegation was led by Hon. Chief Minister Mr. M.K. Stalin and included Minister for Industries, Dr. T.R. B. Rajaa, Secretary for Industries, Investment Promotion and Commerce Mr. Arun Roy IAS and MD & CEO, Guidance Tamil Nadu, Mr. Vishnu Venugopalan IAS.

Speaking on this occasion, Philipose Jacob, Country Director, India- Eaton Crouse-Hinds, B-Line, Oil and Gas, stated, "Eaton has consistently invested in India's talent and technology infrastructure, positioning the country as a critical hub for our global engineering and innovation efforts. Our Crouse-Hinds and B-Line office in India has been at the forefront of developing sustainable and innovative power management solutions that address some of the world’s most pressing energy challenges for harsh and hazardous environments.”

Jacob added, “The new facility in Sholinganallur, Chennai, will cover 100,000 sq. ft. and is expected to be completed by the end of 2026. With advanced manufacturing floors, R&D facilities, an experience center, and state-of-the-art headquarters, the office will enhance Eaton's ability to deliver innovative solutions across its various businesses, further solidifying India’s strategic importance in the company's global portfolio.”

Hon’ble Minister for Industries Dr T R B Rajaa said, “The Government of Tamil Nadu is pleased to partner with Eaton on their expansion plans. This initiative not only aligns with our vision of transforming the State into a hub of innovation and industrial growth but also showcases our commitment to the success of global leaders like Eaton in our region. Eaton's expansion in the region will bring economic benefits, including job creation and the development of a highly skilled local workforce. We are confident this partnership will work as a stimulus for further technological development and industrial growth in Tamil Nadu, reinforcing the state’s position as a leading destination for global investments."

The expanded Crouse-Hinds and B-Line facility will focus on advancing Eaton’s capabilities in digitalization, electrification, and energy transition, aligning with the company’s broader goals of driving sustainability and innovation globally.