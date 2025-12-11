KTR Congratulates Uday Nagaraju on Election to the House of Lords

Hyderabad: K.T. Rama Rao (KTR), the Working President of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), has warmly congratulated NRI Uday Nagaraju following his recent selection as a member of the British House of Lords.

Taking to the social media platform X (formerly Twitter), KTR expressed admiration for Nagaraju's impressive journey. He remarked, "My heartfelt congratulations to Uday Nagaraju on being nominated as a member of the House of Lords by the King of England. Your journey, from contesting for public office in the UK to achieving this rare honour today, is truly inspiring. I wish you all the best and continued success in your new responsibilities."