KTR Congratulates Uday Nagaraju on Election to the House of Lords
K.T. Rama Rao (KTR), the Working President of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), has warmly congratulated NRI Uday Nagaraju following his recent selection as a member of the British House of Lords.
Taking to the social media platform X (formerly Twitter), KTR expressed admiration for Nagaraju's impressive journey. He remarked, "My heartfelt congratulations to Uday Nagaraju on being nominated as a member of the House of Lords by the King of England. Your journey, from contesting for public office in the UK to achieving this rare honour today, is truly inspiring. I wish you all the best and continued success in your new responsibilities."
