Freshworks and Edunet Foundation launch a new tech academy in Hyderabad to prepare 12th-pass students from underprivilege background for the future of work

Freshworks, in collaboration with the Edunet Foundation, has launched the Academy for Careers in Technology , a transformative skilling initiative aimed at empowering youth in Hyderabad with in-demand technology and career-readiness skills. This early-stage program focuses on students who have completed their higher secondary education and come from underprivileged backgrounds, particularly those who have been unable to pursue further studies due to socio-economic challenges, offering them a structured pathway to launch careers in the tech sector through hands-on training and mentorship.

The Academy for Careers in Technology is officially launched today, in the presence of senior leadership from Freshworks, Edunet Foundation, and CMR College of Engineering & Technology. The event features an interactive session between students and stakeholders, offering a platform for learners to share their initial experiences and for leaders to articulate the vision and objectives of the program.

As part of this initiative, students will undergo a comprehensive 1000-hour curriculum focused on full-stack development, complemented by placement preparedness and professional skill development. A core component of the program is its emphasis on experiential learning, with three months dedicated to intensive, project-based training. The academy will combine conceptual grounding with real-world problem-solving, ensuring students are job-ready upon completion.

In its initial phase, the academy will induct 30, 12th pass-outs into the first batch. Financial assistance will be provided to deserving candidates, ensuring that no student is left behind due to economic constraints. Once established, the program is expected to scale across the city and potentially to other regions, creating broader access to technology careers.

A key strength of the initiative lies in the synergy between Freshworks’ industry insights and Edunet Foundation's grassroots skilling expertise. Together, the two organizations aim to create a replicable model that not only develops job-ready talent but also promotes social mobility by providing financial support to deserving candidates, ensuring that learning continues uninterrupted.

As part of the Academy for Careers in Technology initiative, a dedicated training center is established at CMR College of Engineering & Technology to deliver industry-relevant skills to aspiring youth. Students are mobilized from across Telangana and Andhra Pradesh through a structured selection process that begins with an entrance examination. Those who qualify attend student-parent counselling sessions, which help assess their motivation, interest, and potential impact.

Following this process, students are selected to begin their journey with a structured three-week bootcamp starting on July 21. The bootcamp focuses on evaluating students’ participation, discipline, and commitment to the program, helping set a strong foundation for the training ahead.

This initiative is a strategic addition to Edunet’s broader mission of enabling livelihood opportunities through technology education. By targeting learners at a critical post-secondary stage, the Academy for Careers in Technology aims to democratize access to quality tech education and position students for sustainable careers in India's booming digital economy.

Speaking about the launch, Nagesh Singh, Chairman, Edunet Foundation, said,

“Our partnership with Freshworks reflects our shared belief in the power of education to transform lives. The Academy of Careers in Technology is designed to offer students not just skills, but real-world experiences and career direction. Through this program, we aim to build a new generation of confident, capable technologists – starting Now!”

Sreedhar Gade, Vice President of Engineering and Responsible AI at Freshworks added, “The ACT Program reflects Freshworks' long-standing commitment to democratizing tech education and creating pathways for underrepresented communities - something that first started with FSSA. By partnering with Edunet and CMR Engineering College, we’re equipping 30 students from rural and migrant backgrounds with industry-relevant skills through a 15-month intensive program - ensuring they are not just job-ready, but future-ready for India’s evolving tech landscape.”

As Hyderabad continues to emerge as a major technology and innovation hub, initiatives like the Academy of Careers in Technology play a crucial role in developing a robust and inclusive talent pool. With focused training, project-based learning, and a strong industry-academic bridge, this program is poised to make a lasting impact on the career trajectories of underserved youth in the region.