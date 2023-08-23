FTCCI hosts training programme on quality, reliability

Hyderabad: The Federation of Telangana Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FTCCI) in association with a non-profitable institution Quality Circle Forum of India (QCFI) is organising a three-day training programme on ‘How to achieve benchmarking quality and reliability’. This programme will be held in the city at FTCCI Skill Centre at Federation House on August 24-26, 2023.



Meela Jayadev, President of FTCCI, said: “The objective of the programme is to ensure a quality culture across all industries.”

The subject experts – DK Srivastava, Executive Director of QCFI, CV Ramana and Madhav Rao both senior faculty of QCFI – will conduct the training programme. The subjects that will be dealt with in the programme include benchmarking, workplace management-5S; lean manufacturing; world class manufacturing and others.