Live
- Role of women trainers in the world of glitz and glamour
- Here is the list of theatrical and OTT releases this week
- National Sponge Cake Day
- 8 signs of heat damaged hair
- The World Wide Web
- Raksha Bandhan 2023: Is Rakhi on August 30 or 31? Date, History, Rituals, and Shubh Muhurat to Tie it
- WhatsApp widely rolling out video message feature
- Greener Generation: Environmental education in the New Education Policy
- Investors in wait n watch mode
- No plan to restrict par-boiled rice exports: Union Food Secretary
Just In
FTCCI hosts training programme on quality, reliability
Hyderabad: The Federation of Telangana Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FTCCI) in association with a non-profitable institution Quality Circle Forum...
Hyderabad: The Federation of Telangana Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FTCCI) in association with a non-profitable institution Quality Circle Forum of India (QCFI) is organising a three-day training programme on ‘How to achieve benchmarking quality and reliability’. This programme will be held in the city at FTCCI Skill Centre at Federation House on August 24-26, 2023.
Meela Jayadev, President of FTCCI, said: “The objective of the programme is to ensure a quality culture across all industries.”
The subject experts – DK Srivastava, Executive Director of QCFI, CV Ramana and Madhav Rao both senior faculty of QCFI – will conduct the training programme. The subjects that will be dealt with in the programme include benchmarking, workplace management-5S; lean manufacturing; world class manufacturing and others.