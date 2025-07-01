FY25 clocks record `22.08-trn GST mop-up

New Delhi: Gross GST collections doubled in five years to reach an all-time high of Rs22.08 lakh crore in the 2024-25 fiscal year, from Rs11.37 lakh crore in FY21, government data showed on Monday.The gross goods and services tax (GST) collections touched its highest-ever level of Rs22.08 lakh crore in 2024-25, registering a 9.4 per cent growth over the previous fiscal year.

The average monthly collection stood at Rs1.84 lakh crore in FY25, up from Rs 1.68 lakh crore in FY24 and Rs 1.51 lakh crore in FY22.

In eight years, the number of registered taxpayers under GST has risen from 65 lakh in 2017 to over 1.51 crore.The ‘One-Nation, One-Tax’ made tax compliance easier, reduced costs for businesses, and allowed goods to move freely across states.

It brought together a wide range of indirect taxes under one umbrella by replacing levies like excise duty, service tax, VAT and others. This helped remove the cascading effect of taxes and brought consistency in the tax system across the country.

“Since its rollout, the goods and services tax has shown strong growth in revenue collection and tax base expansion. It has steadily strengthened India’s fiscal position and made indirect taxation more efficient and transparent,” a government statement on eight years of GST said.

In 2024-25, GST recorded its highest-ever gross collections of Rs 22.08 lakh crore, reflecting a year-on-year growth of 9.4 per cent. In 2023-24 and 2022-23, GST collections were Rs 20.18 lakh crore and Rs 18.08 lakh crore in 2022-23. In 2021-22, total gross GST collections were Rs 11.37 lakh crore, and the average monthly collection was Rs95,000 crore.

GST, which was launched on July 1, 2017, completes eight years on Monday.

GST subsumed about 17 local taxes and 13 Cesses into a five-tier structure, simplifying the tax regime. Monthly GST collection had touched a record high of Rs2.37 lakh crore in April 2025. In May 2025, it was at Rs2.01 lakh crore. The numbers for June will be released on Tuesday.

The Deloitte report titled GST@8 described the past year as a blockbuster for GST. It credited the government’s timely reforms, clear guidance to taxpayers, and steady upgrades on the GST portal as key reasons behind this success.