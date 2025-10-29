G Gaiter Launched for the First Time in Hyderabad Introducing Advanced Robotic Gait Rehabilitation at HCAH

G Gaiter, the advanced robotic gait trainer, has been launched at the HCAH Rehabilitation Centre, Hyderabad, as part of the inauguration of the Center for Advance Robotics & Recovery. The launch, held on World Stroke Day, highlights India’s growing focus on integrating robotics and AI into modern rehabilitation for stroke and neurorehabilitation care.

India reports nearly 1.8 million new stroke cases annually, with over 9.4 million individuals living with long-term disabilities following stroke. Alongside this, gait disorders caused by neurological and orthopedic conditions continue to rise, creating a growing need for structured and effective rehabilitation solutions.

The event was attended by Dr. Gaurav Thukral and Mr. Ankit Goel, Co-Founders and Presidents of HCAH India, along with Rahul Jain, Head of Digital Growth, Dr. Vijay Janagama, Head of Concept and Clinical Excellence, and Afsal Muttikal, Regional Director, Genrobotics Innovations. The collaboration reflects a shared vision to make advanced rehabilitation accessible across India through innovation and clinical excellence.

Genrobotics has successfully deployed robotic rehabilitation systems, including the G Gaiter, across several leading institutions in India and abroad. These systems empower healthcare providers to deliver precise and consistent gait therapy, significantly improving patient outcomes in physical medicine and mobility restoration.

The Hyderabad installation marks the first time the G Gaiter has been deployed in the city, bringing the device to one of India’s most dynamic healthcare hubs. The collaboration between Genrobotics and HCAH, one of the nation’s leading rehabilitation networks, aims to integrate robotic and AI-assisted rehabilitation into mainstream Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation (PMR) practices.

G Gaiter is being adopted at a rapid pace across the Indian rehabilitation sector, particularly in Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation. This growing adoption is evidenced by the recent launch of G Gaiter Advanced at FHC Noolpuzha, Wayanad, and the upcoming launch in Bengaluru, reflecting the system’s expanding presence in both public and private healthcare environments.

Through this initiative, HCAH continues to strengthen its leadership in advanced rehabilitation, introducing structured gait training programs that enhance therapy precision and reduce therapist workload.

During the inauguration, medical specialists and rehabilitation experts emphasized the expanding role of robotics and artificial intelligence in addressing neurological, orthopedic, and post-trauma mobility challenges. They highlighted how robotic gait trainers like the G Gaiter enable repetitive, controlled, and quantifiable movement training essential for motor relearning and functional independence.