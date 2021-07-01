Gadkari agrees on problems, sees room for improvement

New Delhi: With the Goods and Services Tax (GST) regime completing four years, Union minister Nitin Gadkari on Thursday said "this tax reform was very essential, while observing that there is a room for improvement in the indirect tax regime."

Gadkari, who holds MSME portfolio along with road transport, further said "there is a need to build consensus with states to bring petroleum products and alcohol under the GST regime as the country has a federal structure.

This tax reform (GST) was very essential... though we have completed four years of GST, I feel there is room for improvement, and we can make it better with support of stakeholders."

Speaking at an event organised by the Institute of Cost Accountants of India (ICAI) on GST Day, Gadkari said: "And in the government, particularly with the MSMEs, there are a lot of problems, their delayed payments are a big problem for us. And all small MSMEs are already facing the problems."