Galaxy S25 best Samsung model

Hyderabad: Galaxy S25 is Samsung’s best prepared product ever, said TM Roh, the company’s president and Head of Mobile Experience Division. “The Galaxy S25 is the slimmest and most durable smartphone, coming with unrivalled leadership in hardware for camera and battery. It also has the best-performing customised processor only for Galaxy.

The already outstanding camera experience of our S Series is further combined and enriched with Galaxy AI, resulting in AI-powered image quality and image editing capabilities,” he added. Roh said Indian consumers are highly receptive to innovative features, and the usage of AI features in India is higher than the global average.

That is why the new AI features in Galaxy S25 were developed with Hindi language as a top priority from the beginning. “In Galaxy S25, the Google Gemini Live would be provided in Korean, English and Hindi. So, we are starting with these three languages for Galaxy S25 Gemini Live, and then we’ll expand to other languages as well. So once again, you can see the importance of the Indian market to us,” Roh added.