Get Ready for Ola S1 Air: Purchase Window Opens July 27th

Bengaluru: Ola Electric, India's leading electric vehicle company, is thrilled to announce the opening of the purchase window for its much-awaited Ola S1 Air scooter. This revolutionary urban city ride is set to drive widespread adoption of electric vehicles with its remarkable features and affordable price point.



The purchase window for the Ola S1 Air opens for Ola community members and reservers opens today, from July 27th till July 30th, 2023 at an introductory price of INR 1,09,999. For all other customers, the purchase window will open on July 31st at a revised price of INR 1,19,999.

Powered by a robust 3 kWh battery, the Ola S1 Air boasts a certified range of 125 km on a single charge, making it a reliable companion for daily commutes and short trips. With an impressive top speed of 90 km/hr, it delivers a thrilling and agile riding experience.

About Ola



Ola is India’s largest mobility platform and one of the world’s largest ride-hailing companies. Ola revolutionized urban mobility by making it available on-demand for over a billion people across 3 continents. Today, Ola continues to move the world to sustainable mobility through its ride-hailing platform as well as through advanced electric vehicles manufactured at its Futurefactory, the largest, most advanced, and sustainable two-wheeler factory in the world. Ola is dedicated to transitioning the world to sustainable mobility and making the world better than we found it.











