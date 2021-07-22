Gland Pharma Q1 net up 12% to Rs 351crore

New Delhi : Drug firm Gland Pharma on Wednesday reported an 11.83 percent increase in its consolidated net profit to Rs 350.7 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, on account of robust sales in all markets.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 313.6 crore for the corresponding period of the previous fiscal, Gland Pharma said in a regulatory filing. Consolidated revenue from operations of the company stood at Rs 1,153.9 crore for the quarter under consideration. It was Rs 884.2 crore for the same period a year ago, it added.

"In spite of the challenges from the second wave of Covid in the country, in terms of manpower availability and supply chain bottlenecks, Gland Pharma has managed to deliver strong quarterly results," said Srinivas Sadu, Managing Director and CEO, Gland Pharma.

The company's key markets, the US, Canada, Europe, and Australia registered a growth of 16 percent and accounted for 61 percent of revenue during the first quarter of the financial year 2021-22, Gland Pharma said.

India accounted for 20 percent of the first quarter of the financial year 2021-22 revenue and witnessed a 77 percent year-on-year growth for the quarter. To support the domestic market requirement during the second wave of Covid-19, the company ramped up the supply of essential drugs like remdesivir and enoxaparin, it added.