Global Climate Action Movement '1.5 Matters' Launches in Telangana to Accelerate Corporate Sustainability and Restrict Global Warming to 1.5 Degrees

1.5 Matters unveiled today is a pioneering nationwide climate action initiative by 1M1B (One Million for One Billion). This innovative initiative marks a transformative moment in India's climate leadership, bringing together state governments, corporations, academia, and innovative changemakers.

Under the Paris Agreement, countries have committed to limiting global temperature within 1.5°C to mitigate the most severe impacts of climate change. 1.5 Matters, unveiled during a high-profile event at T-Works in Hyderabad, brings together influential leaders and over 10,000 citizens from Telangana taking a decisive pledge to support the 1.5 Matters initiative, signalling the state's robust commitment to combating global climate change.

Each of the state-hubs aims to act as a critical center for climate innovation, collaboration, and actionable solutions for climate change. With the launch of ‘1.5 Matters’, Telangana is setting a benchmark for how state-led initiatives can drive impactful change on a global scale, demonstrating that sustainable progress is achievable through visionary leadership and collective action.

"This is an India-first platform that transcends traditional boundaries," said Manav Subodh, Curator of 1.5 Matters and Founder, 1M1B. "We're not just creating a movement; we're building an interconnected ecosystem of climate action across our nation. Our Nationwide Hub Series will be the heartbeat of India's climate transformation."

Shri Duddilla Sridhar Babu, Hon’ble Minister for Information Technology, Electronics & Communication, Industry & Commerce, Government of Telangana said, “Telangana is committed to taking bold steps toward a sustainable future. We see the challenges faced by other cities in India and aboard —severe air and water pollution, traffic congestion, and water scarcity—that have stemmed from rapid and often unmanaged growth. To avoid these pitfalls, we understand the importance of balancing development with climate and environmental considerations. This initiative is part of 1.5 Matters’ campaigns and leadership forums, helping Telangana build a strong climate talent pool and empowering its youth to be global climate advocates.”

The initiative introduces three key pillars:

Action-Oriented Campaigns: A series of targeted awareness campaigns that convert climate consciousness into measurable actions, featuring a distinctive pledge program that commits organizations to specific, science-based targets.

Leadership Forums: Regular convening of C-Suite executives, sustainability experts, and innovation leaders to share proven climate solutions and emerging technologies, fostering collaboration across sectors.

Industry-First Sustainability Audit and Badge System: A robust environmental assessment framework for tech campuses, featuring a prestigious tiered certification program (Silver, Gold, Platinum) that recognizes and rewards environmental excellence.

Key highlights from the launch:

● Commitment to developing a climate talent pipeline of 10 million young professionals

● Mobilization of initial cohort of businesses towards net-zero goals

● Strategic partnerships with state governments and key stakeholders

● Introduction of comprehensive sustainability assessment framework

This gathering also celebrated the achievements of five exceptional youth representatives chosen to showcase Telangana’s commitment at the 1M1B Activate Impact Summit at the United Nations headquarters in New York on December 12, 2024. These young changemakers were selected through the 1M1B Green Skills Academy launched with the State Government of Telangana in December 2023. The minister praised the students, expressing pride in their representation of Telangana’s spirit of innovation and leadership. He said their participation at the 1M1B summit would motivate future generations to take action for the climate and support a sustainable future.

The platform launches at a crucial time when global temperatures continue to rise, and businesses face increasing pressure to demonstrate meaningful climate action. 1.5 Matters provides a structured pathway for organizations to assess, improve, and showcase their environmental commitments.



















