Global SME Summit 2025, Davos: Day 1 Highlights and Key Takeaways

Davos, Switzerland | September 4, 2025: The Global SME Summit 2025 opened in Davos, Switzerland, bringing together top policymakers, entrepreneurs, and industry leaders to shape the future of small and medium enterprises (SMEs) worldwide. As the official media partner, The Hans India ensured exclusive coverage of this prestigious international gathering, amplifying India’s role on the global stage.

Day 1 kicked off with an inspiring welcome address by Kondapalli Srinivas, Honourable Minister for Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises (MSME), SERP, and NRI Govt. of Andhra Pradesh, who showcased the state’s ambitious $2.4 trillion growth vision. He highlighted Andhra Pradesh’s roadmap of creating 2 million new jobs, attracting USD 40 billion in exports, promoting 175+ industrial parks, and strengthening ease of doing business reforms.





Minister Srinivas expressed his pride in Andhra Pradesh’s participation, stating, “Representatives from across the world discussed innovation and global cooperation for the growth of SMEs. Proud to showcase Andhra Pradesh’s initiatives and vision in promoting MSME growth.”

Srinivas' post: https://x.com/SKondapalliOffl/status/1963547149788221468

Keynote Speakers on Day 1

The day also included keynote addresses by international dignitaries such as Anis Khan (President, Global SME Business Home), Roman Sommerau (VP, Global SME Business Home), and Philipp Wilhelm (Mayor of Davos). Networking sessions, masterclasses, and B2B meetings provided a strong platform for cross-border collaborations, with Andhra Pradesh positioned at the forefront of investment opportunities.

Other Key Speakers from Day 1

The inaugural day of the Global SME Summit even witnessed sessions by Mr. Roger Leitner, Swiss-Asian Chamber of Commerce, and Sir Joseph S. Blatter, Former FIFA President (Message of Support).

One of the sessions was titled “The Big Reveal: Why join GSBH and how it is different from other networks” and was led by Mr. Mukunda Sarolkar, CEO, Afflaim Technologies Pvt Ltd, India.

The Welcome Networking Apéro & Inspiration Session witnessed Mr. Usman Shaukt, President, Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce & Industry, and Sir Syed Alamgir, Legendary Corporate Icon of Bangladesh, share their valuable insights.

Our Role as The Official Media Partner

The Hans India, led by K. Hanumantha Rao, Managing Director of Hyderabad Media House Pvt Ltd, participated actively in the summit, including the high-profile group photo session with global leaders, innovators, and creators. Our presence reinforced the importance of Indian media representation in international dialogues on innovation, sustainability, and SME growth.





Beyond that, our team even had an opportunity to interact with renowned personalities who spoke with both purpose & vision about the role and future of Small & Medium scale Enterprises globally.

Govt.

As official media partner, The Hans India continues to deliver ground-level, timely, and impactful reporting from international forums, connecting our audience with global business transformations that directly impact India’s economic future.