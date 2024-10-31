  • Menu
Godrej Rashinban protects chilli crop
Hyderabad: In chili farming, flowers are the key to success as they form the key economic part of the chili plant. Recognizing this crucial fact, there is a pressing need for farmers to adopt scientific solutions that protect these vital plant structures.Godrej says its insecticide Rashinban offers best solution.

“Flowering time means Rashinban time,” said NK Rajavelu, CEO, Crop Protection Business, GAVL. “Chili farmers today need to ensure their crop receives the right nutrients at the right time across the growth cycle, while remaining free from abiotic stress. Unscientific combinations of pesticides can severely impact crops and the environment.”

