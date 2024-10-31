Live
- Rabada dethrones Bumrah
- Raj Bhavan illuminated in pink for breast cancer awareness
- India, Malaysia football friendly in Hyd on Nov 18
- Rath yatra begins from Tirupati to Ayodhya
- Need to be patient with Kohli, Rohit, says Nayar
- Avinash Mohanty fetes retiring cops
- Shruti Haasan breaks boundaries with digital cover for MensXP
- Govt bans egg mayonnaise in State
- Sparkle and shine with the ultimate Diwali dressing guide
- C V Anand felicitates 15 retiring officers
Godrej Rashinban protects chilli crop
Hyderabad: In chili farming, flowers are the key to success as they form the key economic part of the chili plant. Recognizing this crucial fact, there is a pressing need for farmers to adopt scientific solutions that protect these vital plant structures.Godrej says its insecticide Rashinban offers best solution.
“Flowering time means Rashinban time,” said NK Rajavelu, CEO, Crop Protection Business, GAVL. “Chili farmers today need to ensure their crop receives the right nutrients at the right time across the growth cycle, while remaining free from abiotic stress. Unscientific combinations of pesticides can severely impact crops and the environment.”
