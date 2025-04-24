Godrej Security expanding in TG, AP

Hyderabad: Godrej Security Solutions, a leader in high-security products, revealed plans to expand its footprint in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh during a media conference led by Pushkar Gokhale, Business Head of the company’s Security Solutions Business. This announcement follows the brand’s encouraging growth and performance in the region, with expectations of rapid expansion in the coming years.

Gokhale highlighted Godrej’s broad range of security offerings, which include safes, vaults, storm rooms, and lockers, aimed at safeguarding both residential and commercial properties. The company is particularly focused on delivering high-security solutions with BIS-certified products and has made significant strides in integrating emerging technologies into its products.

Godrej Security Solutions has evolved its product lineup by incorporating advanced technologies like IoT and AI. These include mobile phone alerts, fog systems for visibility disruption, and future plans to integrate biometric technologies such as face recognition to further enhance security.

Gokhale emphasised that these innovations cater to diverse property types, from independent homes to large business establishments, ensuring both ease of use and high security.

The company has also focused on introducing specialised products based on consumer feedback. For example, the underground safe is a camouflaged solution that blends seamlessly into residential flooring, providing discreet protection for valuables such as gold and jewelry. Similarly, a drawer-style safe has been designed specifically for elderly users who may have difficulty bending down to access traditional safes.