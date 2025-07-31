Live
Gold and Silver Prices Drop Sharply in India: Best Time to Buy in Telugu States – July 31 Update
Gold prices fell by ₹4,000 (22K) and ₹4,500 (24K) per 100g across India, despite U.S. tariffs. Silver is also down ₹2,000/kg in Telugu states. Check latest city-wise rates for July 31.
In a surprising turn, gold and silver prices have dropped significantly across India even after U.S. President Donald Trump announced a 25% tariff on Indian goods starting August 1. Experts suggest this price dip is temporary and influenced by global market factors, including Trump’s improving ties with Russia.
📉 Major Price Drop in Gold
Gold prices have seen a sharp fall today:
- 22-carat gold dropped by ₹4,000 per 100 grams
- 24-carat gold saw a decrease of ₹4,500 per 100 grams
🏙️ City-wise 22-Carat Gold Prices (per 10g):
- Chennai: ₹9,170
- Mumbai: ₹9,170
- Delhi: ₹9,185
- Kolkata: ₹9,170
- Bengaluru: ₹9,170
- Hyderabad & Other Telugu Cities: ₹9,170
🏙️ City-wise 24-Carat Gold Prices (per 10g):
- Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, Bengaluru: ₹10,003
- Jaipur: ₹10,008
- Lucknow, Mangalore, Bellary: ₹10,000
- Mysore: ₹10,006
- Noida, Gurugram: ₹10,018
🌟 Prices in Telugu States
In Telangana and Andhra Pradesh:
- 22-carat gold is at ₹91,700 per 100g
- 24-carat gold is at ₹1,00,030 per 100g
🪙 Silver Prices Also Drop
Silver prices in the Telugu states have also dipped by ₹2,000 per kg, now standing at ₹1,25,000 per kg.
🛍️ Expert Advice: Good Time to Buy
Market analysts believe this is an ideal opportunity for buyers in the Telugu states to purchase gold and silver before prices climb again. With ongoing global tensions and changing trade policies, the market may turn volatile soon.