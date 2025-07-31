Gold and Silver Prices Drop Sharply in India: Best Time to Buy in Telugu States – July 31 Update

In a surprising turn, gold and silver prices have dropped significantly across India even after U.S. President Donald Trump announced a 25% tariff on Indian goods starting August 1. Experts suggest this price dip is temporary and influenced by global market factors, including Trump’s improving ties with Russia.

📉 Major Price Drop in Gold

Gold prices have seen a sharp fall today:

22-carat gold dropped by ₹4,000 per 100 grams

24-carat gold saw a decrease of ₹4,500 per 100 grams

🏙️ City-wise 22-Carat Gold Prices (per 10g):

Chennai: ₹9,170

Mumbai: ₹9,170

Delhi: ₹9,185

Kolkata: ₹9,170

Bengaluru: ₹9,170

Hyderabad & Other Telugu Cities: ₹9,170

🏙️ City-wise 24-Carat Gold Prices (per 10g):

Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, Bengaluru: ₹10,003

Jaipur: ₹10,008

Lucknow, Mangalore, Bellary: ₹10,000

Mysore: ₹10,006

Noida, Gurugram: ₹10,018

🌟 Prices in Telugu States

In Telangana and Andhra Pradesh:

22-carat gold is at ₹91,700 per 100g

24-carat gold is at ₹1,00,030 per 100g

🪙 Silver Prices Also Drop

Silver prices in the Telugu states have also dipped by ₹2,000 per kg, now standing at ₹1,25,000 per kg.

🛍️ Expert Advice: Good Time to Buy

Market analysts believe this is an ideal opportunity for buyers in the Telugu states to purchase gold and silver before prices climb again. With ongoing global tensions and changing trade policies, the market may turn volatile soon.