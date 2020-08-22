Gold and silver prices today in Bangalore, Hyderabad, Kerala, Visakhapatnam, 22 August 2020

Gold and Silver prices today, 22 August, 2020: Gold and silver prices on Friday have seen a huge hike. On MCX, Gold futures have been at Rs. 56,240 while the silver Rs. 67,100. MCX is nothing but the Multi Commodity Exchange where the metal items are offered for trading such as gold, diamond and none ferrous items just like the BSE for other commodities.

While coming to the measure of purity of gold, it is a measured in carats. There are three type of carat, 24 carat, 22 carat and 18 carat. The 24 carat gold consists of total 24 part gold where as 22 carat contains 22 parts gold and 2 parts other elements line copper to form the jewelry, while the 18 carat has 18 parts gold and 6 parts copper and other elements. The purity is calculated by dividing the carat by 24 and multiplying it with 100. The 24 carat home is said to be 100 per cent pure while the 22 carat constitute 91.67 percent pure. Keeping them aside lets have a look at the rates for the day at four major centres.

It is revealed by analysts that the gold price is expected to come down and been at volatile currently due to the announcement of the first Coronavirus vaccine by Russia. The other factors that resulted in hike in gold prices are weaker U.S. dollar and concerns over the global economic recovery. On the other hand. Concerns over the economic damage caused due to the pandemic where the economy has shrank in the second quarter leading to increase of gold prices.

The Gold Rate in Bangalore has been increasing day by day. The current gold rate in Bangalore has been stable at Rs. 49,600 per ten grams of 22 carat and Rs. 54,100 per ten grams of 24 carat gold.

The gold rates in Hyderabad the cosmopolitan city had seen been stae at Rs 50,840 and the gold rate of 24 carat at Rs. 55,460. In Hyderabad, the gold rates are increasing for the last couple of weeks amid the wedding season across the two states. However, after wedding season is over, the gold rates have remained choppy.

Gold rate in Kerala have been at Rs 48,610 per ten gram of 22 carat gold while ten grams of 24 carat gold ar Rs. 53,020. In Kerala, there is high rate of gold investors, hence, the gold rates are increasing.

The gold rates in the largest city of Visakhapatnam, which has coastline and is said to become executive capital have stood at Rs. 50,840 and Rs. 55,460 per ten grams of 22 carat and 24 carats





City 22 carat Gold (10gms) 24 carat Gold (10gms) silver (1kg) Bangalore Rs. 49,600 Rs. 54,100 Rs. 67,810 Hyderabad Rs. 50,840 Rs. 55,460 Rs. 67,810 Kerala Rs. 48,610 Rs. 53,020 Rs. 67,810 Vizag Rs. 50,840 Rs. 55,460 Rs. 67,810







